October 2, 2024

In North Carolina’s McDowell County, education leaders band together in the wake of Hurricane Helene
McDowell Technical Community College J.W. Kelley says the county is currently in phase one, which includes distributing food, water and items for babies. Planning for phase two is currently underway and will include what Kelley calls comfort centers, or locations where community members can use wi-fi or make phone calls.

Commentary: Congress can end the college hunger crisis
Mildred García and John B. King, Jr. write that complex rules for accessing federal SNAP benefits leave too many students hungry.

Oregon college marks Day of Remembrance with service and silence
Umpqua Community College held its traditional Day of Remembrance on campus this week to reflect on the lives that were lost on October 1, 2015, when a gunman opened fire, killing nine people on campus.

