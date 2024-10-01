Wisconsin Public Radio
Wisconsin’s technical colleges are expecting to hand out 200 more dental credentials every year thanks to new state funding and a recent donation from the Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation, says the new leader of the state’s technical college system.
ExecutiveGov
The U.S National Science Foundation, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Commerce, has issued a solicitation for the creation of a Network Coordination Hub for the National Network for Microelectronics Education. Community colleges are eligible to apply.
Higher Ed Dive
One expert at the National Association for College Admission Counseling’s conference laid out ways to better support these learners.
Inside Higher Ed
A fast-growing number of traditionally college-age students are bypassing degrees to pursue cheaper and faster alternative credentials. Why are so many choosing this path — and will the journey pay off?
Washington State Standard
Members of the Washington Public Employees Association, which represents nearly 5,000 state government and community college employees in the state, overwhelmingly rejected a new two-year tentative agreement, which contained a proposed 5% pay hike.