Headlines

By Daily Staff October 1, 2024    Print

Wisconsin technical colleges plan to hand out 200 more dental credentials each year
Wisconsin Public Radio
Wisconsin’s technical colleges are expecting to hand out 200 more dental credentials every year thanks to new state funding and a recent donation from the Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation, says the new leader of the state’s technical college system.

NSF, DOC issue solicitation for National Network for Microelectronics Education Coordination Hub
ExecutiveGov
The U.S National Science Foundation, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Commerce, has issued a solicitation for the creation of a Network Coordination Hub for the National Network for Microelectronics Education. Community colleges are eligible to apply.

What makes a college welcoming to transfer students?
Higher Ed Dive
One expert at the National Association for College Admission Counseling’s conference laid out ways to better support these learners.

The microcredential generation
Inside Higher Ed
A fast-growing number of traditionally college-age students are bypassing degrees to pursue cheaper and faster alternative credentials. Why are so many choosing this path — and will the journey pay off?

Thousands of state and community college workers in Washington reject new contract
Washington State Standard
Members of the Washington Public Employees Association, which represents nearly 5,000 state government and community college employees in the state, overwhelmingly rejected a new two-year tentative agreement, which contained a proposed 5% pay hike.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.