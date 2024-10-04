Follow-up on A-B Tech, North Carolina

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College won’t open for classes until at least October 14 as the college and the entire North Carolina community and region continue to recover in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene.

A-B Tech President John Gossett provided an update on Wednesday at a county briefing.

“We have experienced a catastrophe unlike any other in WNC [Western North Carolina]. I know you and your families are struggling and hurting, as am I, from the loss we have experienced,” Gossett said in a statement, noting at the briefing that one-third of the college’s employees are still unaccounted for.

“To our employees and to our students, take care of you — take care of the people you love,” he said. “You get your house in order. … We’ll be here when this is over.”

The storm has so far killed more than 200 throughout the Southeast, including at least 72 in Buncombe County, according to officials. As of Thursday, there are still more than 200 people missing in the county, reports the Asheville Citizen-Times.

Kudos to staff

Gossett thanked A-B Tech employees for their service to the college and community, particularly to law enforcement officers who have been on campus since the storm started, and building and grounds staff, who immediately began cleaning up downed trees on campus.

A-B Tech President John Gossett at a county briefing on Wednesday. (Screenshot from streamed event)

He noted that county leaders called on the college for help prior to the storm, and A-B Tech has continued to offer assistance to local and state governments after the storm. The college’s event center is serving as a general shelter, while its allied health building is serving as an emergency medical center. Both are near capacity, Gossett said. The gym is a place for recovery workers to rest and for storage, with trucks and ambulances staging in its parking lots.

The college also is working with others to distribute critical information to the community through a mix of news media, social media and text alerts, according to college officials.

But, like other facilities in Asheville, A-B Tech is dealing with infrastructure issues (power, water and internet), which will determine the extent of its closure.

To donate to A-B Tech to support its students and employees, visit abtech.edu/giving.

McDowell County, another area dealing with the disaster, also has a website for donations. Students at McDowell Technical Community College won’t return to class until at least October 7.

In addition, the North Carolina Community College System has launched a fund that will go toward providing critical assistance to affected community colleges, such as restoring services and resources essential to students, faculty and staff.