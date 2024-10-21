Community college sticker price up 2.5%

The average 2024-25 tuition-and-fees sticker price for public two-year colleges is $4,050, which is an increase of 2.5% (or $100) for full-time students compared to last fall, according to an annual report on college pricing and student aid trends from the College Board.

The published tuition and fees for full-time students this fall at community colleges range from $1,440 in California and $2,200 in New Mexico (which have historically had the lowest sticker prices), to $8,660 in Vermont, which has historically had the highest. Published prices didn’t increase for public two-year colleges in nine states, it noted.

When grant aid is applied for community college students, the cost is typically much less. However, other expenses related to attending college can be substantial. The average budget (which includes tuition and fees) for full-time public two-year students is $20,570 this academic year, according to institutional financial aid offices that project the expenses. Housing and food comprise the bulk of the cost at $10,390. Books and supplies on average cost $1,520, which is slightly more than than $1,290 for public four-year college students.

Public four-year, in-state tuition and fees increased by $300 (a 2.7% increase), to $11,610. Their average estimated budgets for in-state students is $29,910. For out-of-state students, it is $49,080.

The College Board also examined five-year percentage changes in in-district tuition and fees, which dropped for public two-year colleges in all but one state (Missouri saw a 1% increase). Nationally, tuition and fees dropped over the period by -11%, with 23 states seeing decreases of -10% or more. Delaware, Florida, Hawaii and New Hampshire saw decreases of -19%, with California and Idaho seeing an -18% drop.