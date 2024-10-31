Advocacy quick hits: ED sends revised GE/FVT Completers Lists

U.S. Education Department (Photo: AACC)

By Kathryn Gimborys October 31, 2024    Print

The U.S. Education Department this week began sending colleges revised Gainful Employment and Financial Value Transparency (GE/FVT) Completers Lists, which will be used to calculate debt-to-earnings (D/E) and earnings premium (EP) measures that will factor into GE determinations.

How cohorts are reported depends on whether the program had 30 or more completers. To ensure that cohorts are appropriately determined and that D/E and EP measures are accurate, institutions are asked to review and correct their Completers List.

ED sent initial Completers Lists to schools for their review in August. However, issues were identified, and ED asked institutions to pause their review as the agency worked to issue new lists.

The challenges with the lists, alongside the continued strain on financial aid officers due to the rollout of the 2024-25 FAFSA, influenced the department’s decision to delay GE/FVT reporting from October 1 to mid-January. Schools will now have until January 15 to review and correct the new Completers Lists.

