Moving beyond Hispanic-Serving Institutions to become Hispanic-thriving institutions 

Across the nation, Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month celebrates the contributions of Hispanics in the United States, highlighting our rich cultural history, traditions and growing influence on our nation’s multicultural identity.

Since its inception, the annual event has recognized the vital role that Hispanics play in shaping America’s diverse cultural landscape. The month-long observance serves as a platform to acknowledge the impact of Hispanic individuals in various fields of education, the arts, politics, science and business.

However, the celebration of Hispanic contributions goes beyond one month a year. For higher education professionals, Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month offers a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the vital role our Hispanic culture plays in shaping our nation’s educational landscape. An organization consistently working to improve this landscape is the National Community College Hispanic Council (NCCHC), an affiliate council of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

Investing in Hispanic/Latino education leaders

NCCHC has played a crucial role in supporting the career advancement of Hispanic professionals nationwide, particularly through its respected Dr. Ted Martinez, Jr. Leadership Fellows Program. This year-long initiative provides aspiring senior-level administrators with the skills, knowledge and professional networks to lead effectively in higher education.

The professional network provided by NCCHC also provides a platform for Hispanic leaders to acknowledge and embrace the cultural influences that shape their careers. Participants benefit from access to a supportive community of peers, opportunities for professional growth, and increased insight into shaping practices that support Hispanic students.

These networks assist leaders in staying informed about trends and challenges in higher education, enabling them to be more effective in their roles. For Hispanic students in community colleges, the presence of well-supported senior Hispanic leaders can result in more culturally responsive practices, improved mentorship opportunities, and greater advocacy for resources and support.

HSIs, emerging HSIs continue to grow

In 2023, 27% of students enrolled in credit courses at community colleges were Hispanic, making them the second-largest demographic in U.S. colleges, according to AACC’s 2024 Fast Facts. With the rapid growth of the Hispanic student population, it is increasingly vital for community colleges across the country to have Hispanic leaders who can support and represent the unique needs of Hispanic students by providing valuable perspectives to foster cultural understanding and promoting equitable opportunities for all students. Hispanic leaders can assist in creating inclusive environments where Hispanic students from all backgrounds feel supported, ultimately strengthening community colleges and making them more reflective of the diverse communities served, while contributing to student retention and completion rates.

Additionally, with the rise in the number of Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) and emerging HSIs, the role of Hispanic senior leadership in higher education is more crucial than ever. During the 2022-2023 academic year, there were 600 HSIs and 412 emerging HSIs, according to Excelencia in Education. As these institutions continue to grow, having Hispanic leaders ensures that colleges remain responsive to their communities, promoting greater equity, access and success.

Celebrating and recognizing Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month is an important first step in creating an inclusive campus environment that honors the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans. Beyond this month of celebration, higher education institutions can also benefit from reflecting on how to achieve greater success by investing in Hispanic professionals and students year-round.

Colleges that support leadership development, offer intentional supports and services, and create welcoming spaces on campus for students and their families make it possible for future generations of talented artists, politicians, scientists, entrepreneurs and teachers to thrive and continue advancing our nation’s prosperity and equality for the benefit of all.

* * *

Dr. Mike Muñoz is president of Long Beach City College (California) and president of the National Community College Hispanic Council (NCCHC), an affiliate council of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Dr. Kathaleen Acosta is senior director of advancement and development at Dallas College (Texas) and a member of the NCCHC board of directors.