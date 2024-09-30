Headlines

Commentary: Labor unions and community colleges can promote AI literacy
Forbes
Educators are considering many important ideas to help the labor market navigate the future of work, but a missing ingredient seems to be to encourage more labor union partnerships with workforce training partners, especially community colleges.

Community college faculty often campus-hop. Newsom vetoed a plan to make their lives easier
CalMatters
The Association of California Community College Administrators opposed the bill, AB 2277, arguing that it would infringe on the local authority of community college districts to collectively bargain their own paid leave provisions at the district level.

Jackson Laboratory collaborates with CSCU to bring genomics to community college students
CT News Junkie
Connecticut’s community college students will gain more access to bioscience, genomics and skills preparing them for careers in that field thanks to a partnership between Maine-based Jackson Laboratory and the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

