September 28, 2024

Community colleges' hope to offer nursing bachelor's dashed with Newsom veto
KSWB
A state bill allowing community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees in nursing was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday.

St. Clair County Community College hosts third annual naturalization ceremony
The Voice
This year's ceremony at the Michigan college welcomed 150 new U.S. citizens from 42 different countries.