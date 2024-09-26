Headlines

House cyber workforce bill pushes two-year degrees for gov service
Federal News Network
House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green’s cyber workforce bill adds to a growing push to embrace skills-based hiring and training for cyber jobs.

Expanding access to community college
River Reporter
Recently, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) introduced a suite of bills to strengthen American community colleges and make their programs more accessible and valuable for students.

Enrollment grows at South Dakota technical colleges
South Dakota Searchlight
South Dakota’s four technical colleges have a collective enrollment of 7,407 students this fall, which is a five-year high, according to the state Board of Technical Education.

Hometown jobs: Mountain Gateway Community College expands skilled trades program
WDBJ-7
Virginia’s Mountain Gateway Community College is adding plumbing and carpentry to it’s skilled trades education program.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
