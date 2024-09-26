The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Federal News Network
House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green’s cyber workforce bill adds to a growing push to embrace skills-based hiring and training for cyber jobs.
River Reporter
Recently, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) introduced a suite of bills to strengthen American community colleges and make their programs more accessible and valuable for students.
South Dakota Searchlight
South Dakota’s four technical colleges have a collective enrollment of 7,407 students this fall, which is a five-year high, according to the state Board of Technical Education.
WDBJ-7
Virginia’s Mountain Gateway Community College is adding plumbing and carpentry to it’s skilled trades education program.