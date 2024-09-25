Headlines

September 25, 2024

Senate sends bill to avert government shutdown to Biden’s desk
The Hill
Senators on Wednesday passed a short-term funding extension that keeps the government’s lights on until mid-December and averts a pre-election government shutdown days before the end-of-the-month deadline.

UC, Cal State, community colleges should work together to boost transfer rates, auditor says
EdSource
Few students who intend to transfer from California’s community colleges do so successfully. To reverse that trend, the state’s public college systems will need to work collaboratively.

Two professors take students outside the classroom to bring history home
Chronicle of Higher Education
In the fall of 2001, Karen Curls returned to her job at Metropolitan Community College at Penn Valley with an idea.

