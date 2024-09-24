The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Washington State Standard
Leaders of Washington’s community college system are vowing to fight the potential loss of $28.5 million in state funds due to a budget miscue by the governor and state lawmakers. Members of the state Board for Community and Technical Colleges warn of layoffs and program cuts if they are unsuccessful.
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Housing insecurity, cost of living and mental health are big worries for students at the state’s public universities and community colleges.
This California college lets homeless students sleep safely in their cars on campus. Why don’t other schools do it?
CalMatters
Long Beach City College’s Safe Parking Program offers safe overnight parking for students and connects them to resources like showers and Wi-Fi. It was created to address a particular student demographic: homeless students living in their cars.
WTVY
Enterprise State Community College is starting a homeschool orchestra program for students who have never picked up an instrument.