Hechinger Report
Students earned more credits at first, but graduation rates didn’t increase at Tennessee’s community colleges.
CalMatters
With funding from California’s Department of Industrial Relations, training programs and building trades councils are trying to increase the number of women and nonbinary people in a workforce historically dominated by men. They are finding success with targeted recruitment, childcare stipends and one-on-one mentoring.
Politico Weekly Education
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wants higher education leaders to know the federal financial aid form, known as FAFSA, is in far better shape than it was this time last year.
EdSource
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vetoed Assembly Bill 2586, which would have allowed undocumented students to work campus jobs at public colleges regardless of their immigration status.
Forbes
Community colleges have expanded beyond their roots to support the implementation of CHIPS – not just for career preparation for semiconductor jobs – but for jobs skills comprising and adjacent to the future of work – jobs in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, quantum computing, biotechnology, green energy jobs, advanced manufacturing and beyond.