Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff September 23, 2024    Print

A decade of data in one state shows an unexpected result when colleges drop remedial courses
Hechinger Report
Students earned more credits at first, but graduation rates didn’t increase at Tennessee’s community colleges.

Nonprofits seek to get more women into construction trades
CalMatters
With funding from California’s Department of Industrial Relations, training programs and building trades councils are trying to increase the number of women and nonbinary people in a workforce historically dominated by men. They are finding success with targeted recruitment, childcare stipends and one-on-one mentoring.

FAFSA is running on schedule, Cardona says
Politico Weekly Education
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wants higher education leaders to know the federal financial aid form, known as FAFSA, is in far better shape than it was this time last year.

Newsom vetoes bill that would have allowed hiring of undocumented students
EdSource
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vetoed Assembly Bill 2586, which would have allowed undocumented students to work campus jobs at public colleges regardless of their immigration status.

Commentary: Why The White House announced its broadest innovation investment at a community college
Forbes
Community colleges have expanded beyond their roots to support the implementation of CHIPS – not just for career preparation for semiconductor jobs – but for jobs skills comprising and adjacent to the future of work – jobs in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, quantum computing, biotechnology, green energy jobs, advanced manufacturing and beyond.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.