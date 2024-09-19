Utah News Disptach
A GOP measure barring accrediting organizations from requiring colleges and universities to adopt diversity, equity and inclusion policies as a condition of accreditation passed the House Thursday, though its fate appears dim. The measure was opposed by the nation’s main higher education organizations, including the American Association of Community Colleges.
Advantage News
Through its Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program, students at John Wood Community College can intern with major manufacturing companies like General Mills, Gardner Denver and Dot Foods.
San Diego Union-Tribune
It’s a matter of public health. Which is why community colleges throughout California — including the San Diego and Imperial Counties Community Colleges Association — are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Senate Bill 895, bipartisan legislation authorizing a pilot program to create a California community college bachelor of science in nursing degree at a time the state is facing a critical nursing shortage.
LAist
Thirty students are in the inaugural cohort of West Los Angeles College’s climate internship program, for students who may not be majoring in science but who share an interest in caring for the planet.
University Business
WSU Tech (Kansas) is leveraging the “untapped market” of short-term certificates and other micro-credential opportunities through deeply intentional employer collaborations.