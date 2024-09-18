Headlines

More than 500 units of affordable housing planned in Tacoma. Here’s when they might open
The project would play a part in the economic development of the area as it would allow people to live close to available jobs and give affordable housing to folks who want to invest in their careers at Tacoma Community College.

Community College of Philadelphia empowers young voters during National Voter Registration Day
Organizers at the Community College of Philadelphia wanted to equip and empower young voters on Tuesday during the country’s largest single-day voter registration initiative.

CVTC students help to create resource guide for dementia caregivers, families
Through the work of the ADRC of Eau Claire County (Wisconsin) and two Chippewa Valley Technical College students, help for dementia caregivers is just an app away.

