News Tribune
The project would play a part in the economic development of the area as it would allow people to live close to available jobs and give affordable housing to folks who want to invest in their careers at Tacoma Community College.
CBS Philadelphia
Organizers at the Community College of Philadelphia wanted to equip and empower young voters on Tuesday during the country’s largest single-day voter registration initiative.
Leader-Telegram
Through the work of the ADRC of Eau Claire County (Wisconsin) and two Chippewa Valley Technical College students, help for dementia caregivers is just an app away.