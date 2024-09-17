Headlines

Auto technician worker shortage creates challenges for Wisconsin repair shops, technical colleges
WPR
According to the nonprofit technician organization Tech Force, the number of students nationwide completing postsecondary programs in the field started declining in 2012 and was down over 25% by 2021.

Coastal Alabama Community College spending millions to improve Brewton campus
WKRG
The college’s most comprehensive capital improvement project in over 10 years includes nine roof replacements, structural repairs, new bleachers, a new press box and restroom building at the baseball stadium, and all new furnishings in the residence hall.

Auditor General DeFoor highlights expanded job opportunities for PA students during visit to MCCC
North Penn Now
Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor last week highlighted his department’s expanded career pathways for graduates of accredited associate degree programs in the areas of accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math or another closely related field during a visit to Montgomery County Community College.

