Politico’s Weekly Education
Labor leaders are in Philadelphia for a public attempt to influence the broad strokes of Vice President Kamala Harris’ higher education agenda in the closing weeks of the 2024 campaign.
Alabama Political Reporter
Preliminary fall 2024 data from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education show a 7.3% increase in enrollment at public community colleges and a 2.6% rise at public universities compared to the previous year.
Asbury Park Press
In New Jersey, Ocean County’s next generation of nurses surrounded a hospital bed at Ocean County College last week and explored what will be their new classroom for the coming school year.
The Hill
Linda McMahon, the former administrator of the Small Business Administration, outlines why Congress should pass the Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act to expand Pell Grant eligibility to high-quality, short-term workforce education programs.