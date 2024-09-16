Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Participants will complete 185 hours of technical instruction and full-time, paid on-the-job training in dealerships. Classes will be held at the Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills campus.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Associated Press
Georgia college enrollment is up significantly and Gov. Brian Kemp is crediting a program that sends letters to high school seniors urging them apply for admission.
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Portland State University is in the early stages of launching a new program and research project designed to help as many as 2,000 students at two nearby community colleges — Mount Hood and Clackamas — successfully transfer to PSU and complete bachelor’s degrees.
Greater Fayetteville Business Journal
The arrangement allows Brunswick students to complete their general education courses at their home community college before transferring to Fayetteville Tech for degree-specific courses in funeral service education.
Reuters
The Democratic presidential candidate said on Friday the U.S. should recognize the value of paths to success beyond a college degree, like apprenticeships and technical programs.