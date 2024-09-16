Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff September 15, 2024

The first electric vehicle apprenticeship program in the country is coming to Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Participants will complete 185 hours of technical instruction and full-time, paid on-the-job training in dealerships. Classes will be held at the Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills campus.

Georgia’s governor says a program to ease college admission is boosting enrollment
Associated Press
Georgia college enrollment is up significantly and Gov. Brian Kemp is crediting a program that sends letters to high school seniors urging them apply for admission.

Portland State receives $7.8M grant to help students transfer from community colleges
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Portland State University is in the early stages of launching a new program and research project designed to help as many as 2,000 students at two nearby community colleges — Mount Hood and Clackamas — successfully transfer to PSU and complete bachelor’s degrees.

Fayetteville Technical, Brunswick Community College sign funeral service academic agreement
Greater Fayetteville Business Journal
The arrangement allows Brunswick students to complete their general education courses at their home community college before transferring to Fayetteville Tech for degree-specific courses in funeral service education.

Kamala Harris says she’ll end college degree requirements for some federal jobs
Reuters
The Democratic presidential candidate said on Friday the U.S. should recognize the value of paths to success beyond a college degree, like apprenticeships and technical programs.

