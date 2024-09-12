Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff September 12, 2024    Print

Beyond the culture wars: The real story of state policy and college campuses
Higher Ed Today (ACE blog)
While enrollments and the perceived importance of higher education have declined, states are making targeted investments in financial aid and other mechanisms to drive workforce development.

Balancing dual enrollment and community needs: A challenge for community colleges
New America blog
Community colleges need plenty of resources to support both adults and high school students in well-structured pathways, but they are not getting the resources they need.

CT State Community College had over 32,000 in its first year, here’s where most students are from
News Times
Cost and location were the main reasons students and officials noted for attending community college.

MATC is working toward status as a Hispanic Serving Institution. What does that mean?
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Across the U.S., a shortlist of colleges and universities are categorized as “Hispanic Serving Institutions” — and Milwaukee Area Technical College wants to make the list.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.