Higher Ed Today (ACE blog)
While enrollments and the perceived importance of higher education have declined, states are making targeted investments in financial aid and other mechanisms to drive workforce development.
New America blog
Community colleges need plenty of resources to support both adults and high school students in well-structured pathways, but they are not getting the resources they need.
News Times
Cost and location were the main reasons students and officials noted for attending community college.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Across the U.S., a shortlist of colleges and universities are categorized as “Hispanic Serving Institutions” — and Milwaukee Area Technical College wants to make the list.