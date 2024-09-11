Headlines

California college students want more online courses, but can they catch up to in-class peers?
CalMatters
Roughly half of California community college students are taking classes online. Though data suggest students are performing worse in online courses compared to in-person ones, many college officials defend the shift to online learning. 

Danville Community College, Project Imagine team up to tackle youth violence
WSET
In Virginia, a new partnership is aiming to help with youth violence prevention. Project Imagine and Danville Community College will now collaborate to provide hands-on lessons and counseling for people under 21.

Esports make quick gains at Herkimer College
Spectrum News
Just a year after launching an esports management degree program, Herkimer College is joining the Eastern College Athletic Conference for esports this fall.

Blue Mountain Community College offers drone flight course
East Oregonian
Blue Mountain Community College is launching a drone flight program at its Baker City campus and the Baker City Airport. Just four students will be allowed in the four-week program, called Pathfinder.

