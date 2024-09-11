The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
CalMatters
Roughly half of California community college students are taking classes online. Though data suggest students are performing worse in online courses compared to in-person ones, many college officials defend the shift to online learning.
WSET
In Virginia, a new partnership is aiming to help with youth violence prevention. Project Imagine and Danville Community College will now collaborate to provide hands-on lessons and counseling for people under 21.
Spectrum News
Just a year after launching an esports management degree program, Herkimer College is joining the Eastern College Athletic Conference for esports this fall.
East Oregonian
Blue Mountain Community College is launching a drone flight program at its Baker City campus and the Baker City Airport. Just four students will be allowed in the four-week program, called Pathfinder.