As student hunger persists at colleges, higher education tries out providing free food
The Community College of Aurora has joined the growing number of colleges nationwide providing free food to students, hiring staff to increase food access and erase a commonplace stigma around asking for help.

Arkansas Community College at Batesville secures new apprentice degree program
In a partnership between the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville and Reach University, a new apprenticeship program is set to take off. The National Center for the Apprenticeship Degree (NCAD) will lead programs designed to integrate work and learning and key in on high-demand fields.

Waynesboro Schools partner with Blue Ridge Community College for EMT program
In North Carolina, Blue Ridge Community College and Waynesboro Public Schools have partnered up for a program that offers EMT training to high school juniors and seniors.

