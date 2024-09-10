Chalkbeat
The Community College of Aurora has joined the growing number of colleges nationwide providing free food to students, hiring staff to increase food access and erase a commonplace stigma around asking for help.
KATV
In a partnership between the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville and Reach University, a new apprenticeship program is set to take off. The National Center for the Apprenticeship Degree (NCAD) will lead programs designed to integrate work and learning and key in on high-demand fields.
WHSV
In North Carolina, Blue Ridge Community College and Waynesboro Public Schools have partnered up for a program that offers EMT training to high school juniors and seniors.