Headlines

By Daily Staff September 9, 2024    Print

Unique pathways to higher education could ease looming workforce shortage
San Antonio Report
Employers across Texas are looking to higher education institutions to produce more and better prepared workers. Amy Bosley, president Northwest Vista College in San Antonio, said the rising cost of higher education and an antiquated view of workforce preparation keep some first-generation students (and their parents) from considering college.

Most graduates of Oklahoma’s higher ed system are retained in state workforce
Oklahoma Voice
A majority of graduates from Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities enter the state’s workforce, according to the 2023 Employment Outcomes Report from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Even five years after graduation, 75% still remained in the state. 

Helping shape future of environmental restoration education
My Edmonds News
Eight colleges in the Washington state community and technical colleges system and industry leaders in the environmental restoration field met recently to discuss how colleges can best develop curricula and train students to meet the rising demand for entry-level workers in the environmental restoration field.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.