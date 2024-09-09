San Antonio Report
Employers across Texas are looking to higher education institutions to produce more and better prepared workers. Amy Bosley, president Northwest Vista College in San Antonio, said the rising cost of higher education and an antiquated view of workforce preparation keep some first-generation students (and their parents) from considering college.
Oklahoma Voice
A majority of graduates from Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities enter the state’s workforce, according to the 2023 Employment Outcomes Report from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Even five years after graduation, 75% still remained in the state.
My Edmonds News
Eight colleges in the Washington state community and technical colleges system and industry leaders in the environmental restoration field met recently to discuss how colleges can best develop curricula and train students to meet the rising demand for entry-level workers in the environmental restoration field.