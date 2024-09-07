Headlines

By Daily Staff September 7, 2024

A community college promises a rural county it ‘hasn’t been left to die’
Hechinger Report
Under the shadow of the shuttered mills and mines, Lincoln County, Montana, is breaking free of dependence on extractive industries. At the center of that future is a local community college.

You’ve seen endowed buildings and scholarships. What about endowed beds?
LAist
Community colleges across California are searching for ways to help students who don’t have stable housing. And for at least one college, that now includes donations for rooms.

Kentucky State, KCTCS announce new tuition-free bachelor’s degree program
Spectrum News 1
Kentucky State University and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced a new scholarship that guarantees a tuition-free bachelor’s degree for Pell-eligible KCTCS associate degree earners and transfer students still working on a two-year degree.

House GOP unveils stopgap plan to avert government shutdown
The Hill
The 46-page plan would keep the government funded into March 2025, while tacking on language for stricter proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting, setting the stage for a budget showdown with Senate Democrats later this month.

