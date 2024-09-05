Community college students face unique mental health needs. Here’s how Kentucky schools address them.
Lexington Herald-Leader
The student bodies at Kentucky’s community colleges look vastly different from the traditional makeup of four-year universities. That means the mental health needs of students are unique, too, administrators say.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Washington Monthly
Free community college classes for retraining can really boost incomes.
Port City Daily
The new program will enable qualifying students to bypass the traditional application process into participating Univerity of North Carolina System schools and North Carolina community colleges.
CNY Central
Onondaga Community College is helping to introduce its students to the world of semiconductor chip manufacturing as the chip giant prepares to set up shop in Clay, New York.
CBS News
Aims Community College is expanding its aviation program in Northern Colorado, adding a $19.5 million hangar and an on-site aviation mechanic program to its school.