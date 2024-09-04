Headlines

By Daily Staff September 4, 2024    Print

Commentary: The community of college
Greenville Business Magazine
A community of encouragement will always create a more powerful social and economic impact than an isolated path of academic pursuit.

Commentary: One of every five college students is a parent. Here’s how colleges can help more of us graduate
Hechinger Report
We can make it when we get help with tuition, housing and child care need.

A glimpse at a new documentary on the founder of an Illinois community college
WCIA Champaign
Pete Barret from Danville Area Community College discusses the college’s journalism program and a new documentary students have been working on about Mary Miller, the founder of DACC and how she influenced famous stars like Dick Van Dyke and more.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.