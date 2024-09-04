Greenville Business Magazine
A community of encouragement will always create a more powerful social and economic impact than an isolated path of academic pursuit.
Commentary: One of every five college students is a parent. Here’s how colleges can help more of us graduate
Hechinger Report
We can make it when we get help with tuition, housing and child care need.
WCIA Champaign
Pete Barret from Danville Area Community College discusses the college’s journalism program and a new documentary students have been working on about Mary Miller, the founder of DACC and how she influenced famous stars like Dick Van Dyke and more.