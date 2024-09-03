CNN
Earnings growth rates for workers with vocational or associate degrees are on par with those of bachelor’s degree recipients, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s Wage Growth Tracker.
Some students admitted to four-year colleges are choosing more affordable two-year colleges closer to home. Chandra Scott, executive director of the nonprofit Alabama Possible, said she reached out to the state’s community colleges urging them to prepare for a last-minute influx of students.