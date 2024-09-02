Headlines

Commentary: Labor Day, our community colleges reaffirm our commitment to make life better
Alabama Political Reporter
The bottom line is that education opens doors, and we want more of our citizens to walk through them, writes Jimmy Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System.

The progress report: Fight for four-year community college degrees continues
Voice of San Diego
The San Diego Community College District is still going full steam ahead on new bachelor’s degrees.

Just 29% of families say the updated FAFSA was easier to complete, survey finds
Higher Ed Dive
A new poll from Sallie Mae and Ipsos sheds light on the challenges students are facing when figuring out how to pay for college.

San Diego’s community colleges will offer in-state tuition for some Mexican students
Latin Times
Qualifying students would pay the in-state rate $46 per unit, versus the average $300 nonresident tuition fee per unit.

