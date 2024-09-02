The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Alabama Political Reporter
The bottom line is that education opens doors, and we want more of our citizens to walk through them, writes Jimmy Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System.
Voice of San Diego
The San Diego Community College District is still going full steam ahead on new bachelor’s degrees.
Higher Ed Dive
A new poll from Sallie Mae and Ipsos sheds light on the challenges students are facing when figuring out how to pay for college.
Latin Times
Qualifying students would pay the in-state rate $46 per unit, versus the average $300 nonresident tuition fee per unit.