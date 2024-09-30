Arts mean business

In today’s world, where we are grappling with the role of AI, evolving technologies and sweeping funding decreases, the study of the arts is more critical than ever. We must refocus the lens to define and tout the importance of arts in workforce development and to the growth of our business community.

According to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, arts education plays a vital role in the personal and professional development of citizens and, more broadly, the economic growth and social sustainability of communities. Its loss or diminution from the system would be incalculable.

Creative and innovative thinking, discernment, communication, collaboration and different ways of understanding outcomes of artmaking are vital skills that will always be required in the workplace and which complement and encourage technical knowledge. Moreover, these skills create thoughtful and engaged people who have been taught to think and care deeply.

Economic driver

The arts, particularly related to the world-class attractions in Central Florida, are a primary and critical economic driver of our region. Florida leads the nation in the top five states of employers for fine artists, musicians, actors and theatrical designers. The positive impact on the economy and the strong draw for tourism is essential to the vibrancy of this region.

The study of the arts, whether through music, studio art, dance or theater pathways, is a relevant workforce activity, a tool for recruitment and retention, and a scientifically demonstrated source of well-being. Students studying the arts have greater success rates when compared to general associate degree-seeking students, according to data from Seminole State College of Florida’s Program Review. The study of the arts is inherently high-impact, with collaborative and work-based learning, creative inquiry, and service learning embedded throughout its curriculum.

Moreover, the skills that artists possess are in demand in surprising areas, beyond Central Florida’s art galleries, performance venues and theme parks.

Healthcare Theatre

Seminole State College has piloted the “Healthcare Theatre” course in partnership with nursing training at ECPI University in Lake Mary. This work-based learning opportunity teaches students how to be “standardized patients,” also known as simulated patients, to help medical students deal with sensitive issues, practice and evaluate their clinical skills, and prepare for clinical practice.

As future doctors and nurses hone their diagnostic and interpersonal skills through scenarios with human beings, actors contribute their ability to realistically portray the gamut of emotions that occur in medical settings. Whether or not students continue to pursue standardized patient work, theater or film acting, or find other avenues to explore, they will have learned valuable and transferable skills, which lead to fulfilling careers.

A communication tool

Additionally, art is an effective way to communicate across language and cultural barriers. This makes it ideal for business and professional applications beyond its aesthetic contributions.

We remain extremely proud of the choir directors, art therapists, theater teachers, musicians, actors and artists who remain in the region and contribute to its unique dynamism.

The arts have a vital role to play in Central Florida and throughout the state. More than entertainment or extracurricular activity, arts mean business. Let us lean in and reposition arts education and advocacy as an essential element to the vibrancy and sustainability of our workforce community.