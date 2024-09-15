A little help goes a long way

Tuition and other college expenses are well-known challenges for many community colleges. But other smaller costs, such as testing and licensing fees, also can hamper students who are about to launch into their careers.

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) recently started a program that quickly reimburses healthcare students for all required licensing, certification and testing fees. Under the Ready2Work program, fees are covered through private donors, foundations and some public funds.

Depending on the field, fees can range from $250 to more than $1,200 — a significant burden to SDCCD students ready to enter the healthcare workforce. Many students have already taken time away from work in order to complete rigorous programs, including some that have residency requirements.

“Ready2Work removes huge barriers from our students to get into high-wage, high-demand jobs in the healthcare fields,” said Laurie Coskey, SDCCD’s vice chancellor of development and entrepreneurship.

Nearly 1,000 are expected to benefit from the fee-reimbursement program during the 2024-25 school year across the district’s four colleges, with about $385,000 in fees covered for students graduating from the following healthcare programs:

City College – registered nurse

Miramar College – emergency medical technician, medical laboratory technician

Mesa College – physical therapy assistant, medical assistant, neurodiagnostic technician, phlebotomy, radiology technician, health information management systems, health education information technology, dental assistant, veterinary technician

College of Continuing Education – certified nursing assistant

A welcomed relief

Aliana Soriano, a recent graduate of San Diego City College’s registered nursing program, said knowing the fees would be covered allowed her to focus on studying and passing the licensure exam.

“The financial help (the district) is providing recent graduates like me helps tremendously,” Soriano said. “It lessens the stress of finding enough funds to support myself with food and transportation while applying for the exams. Words cannot express my gratitude.”

Patricia Santos, who recently earned her associate of science degree from Mesa College’s physical therapist assistant program, said she would not have been able to afford the licensure exam (which costs $1,050) if not for the fee reimbursement. Santos had been a Mesa College student since 2014, taking one class at a time to complete her prerequisites while she worked to support herself and her mother. She was accepted into the physical therapist assistant program in 2022 and graduated in May 2024.

Santos expressed her gratitude to the donors who covered her licensure exam fees, which she considers an investment in her future.

“I am excited to contribute to the field of physical therapy and make a meaningful impact on the lives of my patients, as well as give back to the community,” she said.