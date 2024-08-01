Washington Watch: Senate funding bill includes some increases for higher ed

Senate appropriators on Thursday passed a bill for fiscal year 2025 (FY) that would increase funding for the U.S. Education Department (ED) by slightly more than 1% — a sharp contrast to the 14% cut approved by House appropriators last month.

The Senate Appropriations Committee reported out by a vote of 25-3 its FY 2025 Labor, HHS and Education bill that would include a $100 increase in the Pell Grant maximum, bringing it to $7,495. The relatively small increase is welcome, particularly given fears earlier this year that there might be reductions due to an anticipated dramatic increase in the number of recipients. (This was before the full ramifications of the troubled FAFSA rollout became clear, with its projected effect on program participation.)

The bill also would include a $5 million increase in the Child Care Access Means Parents in School program, which reflects the priorities of committee chair Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington). The support is critical given that the House funding bill would eliminate the program. (The House bill also includes several legislative “riders” that would preclude ED from implementing a variety of higher education regulations.)

Other highlights of the Senate bill include:

A 2.5% increase for Carl Perkins Act Basic State Grants

Small increases for TRIO and GEAR UP programs

Increased funding for student aid administration

Sustained support for key Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs

Keeps funding for the U.S. Labor Department’s Strengthening Community College Training Grants at $65 million — the same as the House bill’s funding amount

What’s next

As is typical, the route and timetable for final enactment of this key legislation is murky. Neither the full Senate nor full House will necessarily approve their Labor, HHS and Education bills.

Appropriators will probably negotiate on the legislation well after the fiscal year starts on October 1. In the meantime, lawmakers will likely pursue a continuing resolution to keep the government operating after the election (and possibly into December) and give legislators more time to finalize spending decisions.

The election outcomes will also influence how these “endgame” negotiations proceed, as each party will jockey for advantage.

Whatever the exact outcome of this year’s appropriations process, it is clear that major increases for programs of interest are not in the offing. In addition, budget politics and heated discussions over potential overall caps on federal discretionary spending seem likely for next year.

Although these discussions can seem far removed from individual program spending, in fact they have a keen impact on funding for community college priorities.