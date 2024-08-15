Two Texas systems partner to address regional workforce shortages

The two largest community colleges in North Texas are partnering to prepare students for the record number of available jobs in the region.

Dallas College and Tarrant County College (TCC) on Wednesday signed an agreement to join forces to meeting workforce demends in regional industries that continue to grow.

“Together, we’re creating a powerful support system with far more capacity than would be possible for any single organization,” said TCC Chancellor Elva LeBlanc.

Dallas College Chancellor Justin Lonon added on a social media post: “We’re widening the path of opportunity for North Texas students, busting more barriers and strengthening Texas’ workforce.”

Range of possibilities

Officials from the colleges listed potential activities for the partnership, including:

Economic development centers for emerging technologies, such as biotechnology, cybersecurity and semiconductor manufacturing

A healthcare consortium to coordinate clinical training needs for medical professionals

Reciprocal tuition for degree and certificate programs available at only one location

Joint collaborations with Texas A&M University System institutions

Seamless pathways for TCC students to transfer to Dallas College for a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education

On average, the colleges serve a combined 115,000 credit students each semester and offer 500-plus degrees and certificates, according to a release. TCC has six campuses; Dallas College has seven.