Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki August 2, 2024 Print Photos from member institutions of the American Association of Community Colleges. David Daigler (far right), president of the Maine Community College System, shakes hands with Dannel Malloy, chancellor of the University of Maine, after signing the Transfer ME agreement, as Gov. Janet Mills applauds. (Photo: MCCS) Dr. Rahul Guptam, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, visited West Virginia’s Blue Ridge Community and Technical College for a roundtable discussion about its community-led approach to addressing substance use disorder. (Photo: White House Office of National Drug Control Policy) Washington’s Bellevue College has a new Climate Action Plan, which outlines activities to become carbon neutral by 2050. Two projects of note include a solar storage system and a fleet of new electric vehicles. Photo: Bellevue College) El Paso Community College’s cosmetology department hosted its annual “Power of Pink” event, which provides local cancer survivors with beauty makeovers and gifts. (Photo: EPCC) Cleveland State Community College recently hosted a welcome ceremony for the college’s new K9 officer, Flex. Officer Flex, a 17-month-old German Shorthair Pointer, is first K9 officer at a community college in Tennessee. (Photo: Cleveland State) At Danville Community College’s inaugural backpack giveaway to support local students in need, a local fire department added to the excitement by allowing children to explore a fire truck and ambulance, educating them on fire safety, and engaging them in activities like spraying water to put out pretend fires. (Photo: DCC) Houston Community College students in the HVAC, fire and security programs celebrate the one-year anniversary of a $100,000 Johnson Controls grant that has provided $1,000 individual scholarships to 45 students in the programs. (Photo: HCC) Emily Delgado Duarte is the first editor of “The Mane Topic,” a student-led podcast at Wallace State Community College. Through conversations with students, the podcast aims to showcase the diversity of student life at the Alabama college. (Photo: Wallace State) The Lone Star Police Department program gives Lone Star College-North Harris criminal justice students a firsthand look into the law enforcement industry. (Photo: LSC) Construction continues on a workforce training facility in Waco that is a partnership between Texas State Technical College, the city of Waco and McLennan County. The $17-million WorkSITE (Skills, Innovation, Training and Education) is scheduled to open in spring 2025. (Photo: TSTC)