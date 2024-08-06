Reporter’s notebook

Chicago colleges, HHS team to develop pipeline for HHS careers

Chicago colleges, HHS to develop pipeline for HHS careers

City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) last week forged an agreement to increase awareness and interest in public service jobs — which comes with access to HHS scholarships, fellowships, grants, internships and potentially jobs with the federal agency.

“We need to have thought leaders from diverse backgrounds impacting policies that affect the communities they come from,” said HHS Assistant Secretary for Administration Cheryl Campbell, who signed the agreement with CCC Chancellor Juan Salgado last week. “We must make sure that our young men and women know that careers in government as a public servant are rewarding careers, and it’s an opportunity to have a seat at the table.”

Officals noted that HHS taps a range of positions in its offices, including scientists, physicians, researchers and public servants. It has more than 80,000 employees at more than 2,000 locations across the United States and around the world. CCC has educational pathways that lead to careers in public health, nursing, engineering and computer science, pharmacy and business administration that can lead to opportunities working for HHS.

California 4-year system sees bump in transfer students

The University of California (UC) recently announced that it has admitted for this fall its largest and most diverse class to date, with community college transfer students contributing to that achievement.

Overall, the UC system admitted a record 166,706 students –137,200 first-year and 29,506 transfer students. This represents a 7.8% increase (1,906 students) among transfers from California two-year colleges compared to last fall, according to UC.

The proportion of California community college transfer students from underrepresented groups increased by 1.3 percentage points, to 37.9 percent. Latino students comprise the largest proportion of domestic two-year transfers, edging up 1.3 percentage points to 31.2%.

African American community college transfers remained at 5.6% of admitted students, UC says. The proportions of Asian American, white and American Indian transfer students decreased slightly from fall 2023. Asian American students saw a -0.7 percentage point drop, white students decreased by -0.5 percentage points, and American Indian students decreased by -0.1 percentage points.

UC also noted that the proportion of admitted transfer students identifying as first-generation or having low family incomes slightly decreased by -1.1 percentage points and -0.2 percentage points, respectively, compared to 47% and 49.3% last fall.

Pima college part of Arizona’s ReadyTechGo network

Pima Community College is one of four founding colleges in a new state-formed network of Arizona colleges focused on training students for in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing.

The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity last week announced the launch of ReadyTechGo, with the four colleges focused on offering automated industrial technology, which will prepare students with the skills needed to attain and perform a job in advanced manufacturing. The entire program can be completed in two years and culminates in an associate degree, according to Pima.

ReadyTechGo’s goal is to attract companies to Arizona by developing a top-notch workforce and providing a workforce education pathway for state residents to land good-paying jobs with large-scale employers such as Lucid Motors, Nikola Motors, and Raytheon.