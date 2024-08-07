Presidents’ Round Table will host leadership institutes this fall

The Presidents’ Round Table (PRT) is accepting applications for its leadership institutes this fall that will be hosted by Connecticut State Community College in Hartford. The PRT, an affiliate of the American Association of Community Colleges, hosts two leadership academies each year:

The Thomas A. Lakin Institute for Mentored Leadership is intended to prepare senior-level executives for roles as community college chief executive officers. It offers a personal and professional growth experience that includes interactive workshops that provide practical experience from national thought leaders.

The Lakin Institute has graduated the highest number of African Americans who have gone on to CEO positions when compared to other leadership institutes in the United States. Notably, over 25% of current Black community college presidents are alumni of the Lakin Institute. The Institute occurs from October 13-19. For more information, visit www.theprt.org. Applications are accepted through August 15.

The Men of Character Student Leadership Institute is designed to inspire, motivate and encourage future student leaders to achieve excellence and grow professionally. Ideal participants are students and advisors with a desire to develop leadership skills. During the institute, participants will gain exposure to cultural events, inspirational workshops and focused group discussions. The Institute occurs October 17-21. For more information, visit www.theprt.org. Applications are accepted through September 13.

Both Institutes make an investment in the future of Black leaders and students positioning them for success in the future. Lakin participant and newly appointed president at CT State, Housatonic Patricia Benson states that “Lakin was an experience of a lifetime! At the time, I had no idea how impactful the information gained at Lakin would help me.”

The PRT was established in 1983 and is the only affiliate with the AACC designed to support CEOs in our nation’s community colleges.