North Carolina Community College System calls for new funding model amid enrollment surges, funding challenges
Despite the surge in enrollment, some community colleges are facing funding challenges, as the current funding model operates on a lag, meaning colleges are serving more students with budgets based on previous years’ lower enrollment figures.
An official with the Alabama Community College System said they have seen three consecutive school years with enrollment growth after the pandemic.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded more than $33 million to 12 community colleges to assist with funding current short-term and long-term debt service projects, capital leases and cash capital projects approved by the commonwealth.
North Carolina has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, enabling the state to expand electric vehicle knowledge and charging stations to multiple community colleges.