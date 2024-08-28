NSF News
Through the new program, the National Science Foundation is awarding 35 grants to community colleges for STEM-related projects, conferences, workshops and planning.
Discovering Your Mission with Dr. Mordecai
Mordecai Browlee, president of the Community College of Aurora (Colorado), chats with Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations at the American Association of Community Colleges, about community colleges, advocacy, branding and storytelling, and more.
Public News Service
Some North Dakota community colleges and technical schools have had success when it comes to student enrollment, but they have not been able to avoid challenges seen nationwide in hiring enough faculty.
Boston Herald
In Massachusetts, community college faculty and staff unions are urging the legislature to fund negotiated raises, which after months of delay, they argue, threaten hiring and staff retention levels.
NBC 7 San Diego
In two years, San Diego City College’s first class in cybersecurity will graduate. Next year, San Diego Miramar College will offer a four-year degree in public safety.