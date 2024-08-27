Flathead Beacon
Amid transformational shifts in Montana’s economy, community colleges are growing local programs for rural and tribal students, rising to meet workforce needs while expanding what it means to pursue higher education.
EdNC
North Carolina community college students interested in transferring to a University of North Carolina system school can now use a new online data tool called Transfer Guides to help them with the process.
rrspin
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced the launch of its Transportation Apprenticeship Program, or TAP+.
NPR
Community college is often touted as an affordable start for students who want to earn bachelor’s degrees. Yet only 13% of community college students actually go on to earn degrees from four-year institutions within eight years, often stymied by a transfer process that can be fraught with challenges.
Yellowhammer
NBA Hall of Famer and Emmy Award-winning sports analyst Charles Barkley praised Alabama’s community colleges as essential pathways to career opportunities during a visit to Southern Union State Community College last week.