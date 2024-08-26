Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff August 26, 2024    Print

Building bigger, better, and brighter community colleges
Northern Express
Michigan colleges are prioritizing aviation, healthcare, technology and connected campus life with new master plans.

Addressing local economic needs through community colleges
Albuquerque Journal
It’s becoming more and more common for colleges to offer workforce training certifications or aspects for students, especially at community institutions.

Commentary: Texas’ investment in community colleges can be a national example of achievement
Austin American-Statesman
About 130,000 degrees were conferred by Texas community colleges in 2023. And they deliver all this at a cost to the student each year that is about a quarter of what it costs to attend a public four-year college.

Why states are dropping the 4-year college requirement for some government jobs
NPR
For generations, a four-year college degree was considered key to achieving middle-class success in America. That might be changing.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.