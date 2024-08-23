Headlines

Balancing expansion and the evolution of higher education
Idaho Education News
Cory Rock represents one of the main goals of the College of Western Idaho: connecting students seeking employment with businesses in need of workers. 

A ‘running start’ on college
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Valley Community College’s dual enrollment program has expanded into two dozen high schools, giving students a boost on college access and bolstering the industries that power Montana’s small towns.

Alabama’s community colleges report highest enrollment in decade
Alabama Political Reporter
More than 170,000 residents enrolled in academic courses or registered for adult education and workforce training opportunities.

