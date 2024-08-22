Bridge Michigian
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is hoping to extend expanded eligibility for the Michigan Reconnect program through at least the end of this year.
The Conversation
Many college students don’t have enough time for their studies. This “time poverty” is often due to inadequate child care access or the need to work to pay for college and living expenses. A survey of more than 41,000 U.S. college students found that the more time poverty, the greater the chances of a student earning fewer credits or dropping out.
WCNC
The Cultivating Carolina Classrooms initiative, piloted last year at a few community colleges in the state, is launching at South Piedmont Community College and other colleges. The statewide initiative is aimed at getting elementary school teachers licensed.