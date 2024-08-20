The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
LAist
The Family Resource Center at Pasadena City College, launched with federal funding, addresses the growing needs of parenting students.
TAPinto
The new center at the New Jersey college will support students with intellectual and developmental disabilities as they transition from secondary school to independent living, career fulfillment, social awareness and continuing education.
Kansas Reflector
As the fall semester begins, the Kansas Association of Community Colleges reports that colleges in the southwest quadrant of the state have reached 100% capacity for on-campus housing.
Kiowa County Press
A study across nine New Mexico higher state education institutions by the research center Child Trends, found most parenting students are attending college part time and about a third have no formal childcare. The report also found that single mothers who graduate with an associate degree earn $366,614 more over their lifetimes.