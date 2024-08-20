Headlines

For parenting students at community college, it takes a village. It also takes a grant
LAist
The Family Resource Center at Pasadena City College, launched with federal funding, addresses the growing needs of parenting students.

Brookdale Community College to open Center for Adult Transition
TAPinto
The new center at the New Jersey college will support students with intellectual and developmental disabilities as they transition from secondary school to independent living, career fulfillment, social awareness and continuing education.

Kansas community colleges report increase in students living on campus
Kansas Reflector
As the fall semester begins, the Kansas Association of Community Colleges reports that colleges in the southwest quadrant of the state have reached 100% capacity for on-campus housing.

New Mexico parents pursue better paying jobs through higher education
Kiowa County Press
A study across nine New Mexico higher state education institutions by the research center Child Trends, found most parenting students are attending college part time and about a third have no formal childcare. The report also found that single mothers who graduate with an associate degree earn $366,614 more over their lifetimes.

