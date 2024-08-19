Headlines

New study finds that free community college doesn’t necessarily increase degree attainment
Campus Reform
A new study from the Annenberg Institute at Brown University found that so-called “last-dollar tuition guarantee programs” for two-year community colleges do not meaningfully increase the number of enrolled students.

How did the spring FAFSA debacle impact Pittsburgh-area colleges?
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
School officials share freshman enrollment projections, FAFSA completion rates and Pell eligibility numbers.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Announces Legislation to Double Pell Grant
Hudson Valley Press
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce the introduction of the Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act, legislation to make college more affordable for working families. 

 

