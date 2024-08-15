EdSurge
The trend is catching on with policymakers and educators as they look for ways to spur college-going while also ameliorating high tuition prices.
EdSource
With the decline of completed FAFSA forms across the state, Ashish Vaidya, president and CEO of Growing Inland Achievement, is concerned that fewer students will be able to attend college. Through August 2, 49% or 298,026 members of the Class of 2024 completed an application. That’s 30,550 fewer than 2023.
EdNC
The program, which launches this fall, is part of a collaboration with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the North Carolina Community College System called the Cultivating Carolina Classrooms initiative. The program provides individuals with a bachelor’s degree an alternate path to earning credentials for elementary education licensure.
Springfield News-Leader
“When I hear Ozarks Tech, I think of the big behemoths like Georgia Tech, MIT, Caltech and what that tells you is that it is a dynamic institution that embraces technology, embraces change, is high technology and high academic standards and that is what we are trying to embrace,” says Hal Higdon, chancellor of the Missouri college.
Active Grand Rapids Community College students, employees can ride The Rapid for free this school year
WZZM
The goal of the one-year pilot program is to help reduce transportation costs and make college education more accessible.