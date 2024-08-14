The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Hechinger Report
The candidates aspire to cut the cost of child care, boost support for public K-12 schools and expand access to higher education.
Hechinger Report
The former president and his running mate hope to restructure early education, K-12 schools and the nation’s colleges and universities, if elected.
New America blog
Funding an entitlement with yearly appropriations is complicated.
Oregon Public Broadcasting
High school graduates in Oregon are defying odds and catching up on federal and state aid completions for college at a faster rate than the national average.