Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff August 14, 2024    Print

What education could look like under Harris and Walz
Hechinger Report
The candidates aspire to cut the cost of child care, boost support for public K-12 schools and expand access to higher education.

What education could look like under Trump and Vance
Hechinger Report
The former president and his running mate hope to restructure early education, K-12 schools and the nation’s colleges and universities, if elected.

Commentary: Pell financing explained
New America blog
Funding an entitlement with yearly appropriations is complicated.

Oregon high school seniors closing federal student aid gap
Oregon Public Broadcasting
High school graduates in Oregon are defying odds and catching up on federal and state aid completions for college at a faster rate than the national average.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.