By Daily Staff August 12, 2024

The U.S. Navy’s warship production is in its worst state in 25 years. What’s behind it?
Faced with labor shortages, shipyards across the country have created training academies and partnered with technical colleges to provide workers with the skills they need to construct high-tech warships.

State financial aid for non-degree credential programs and pathways: insights and considerations
How states can design financial aid programs that support equitable access and strong outcomes, especially for students who are not eligible for federal aid.

Another legal blow to SAVE
The Texas attorney general’s office sent a letter over the weekend urging the Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit regarding the Biden administration’s loan repayment plan, known as SAVE.

Commentary: Shaping opportunities for all Texans
One of the things we’re looking forward to in next year’s legislative session is ensuring the reforms of last year are fully funded and keeping up with student demand and outcomes.

Commentary: Community colleges are the unsung heroes of American education
If people are questioning if a college degree is for them, community and technical colleges are an essential answer.

