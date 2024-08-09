KSN
The official count will come later this fall, but according to the Kansas Community College Association, schools with increases have seen enrollment increases of 2-3% to as much as 20.
Dayton Daily News
In Ohio, Sinclair Community Colleges says that by offering classes at Omega CDC’s facility, they remove barriers to students in West Dayton getting an education.
Northern Public Radio
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford has introduced a bill that would transform how the state funds higher education.