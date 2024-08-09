Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff August 9, 2024    Print

Kansas community colleges seeing spike in students this fall
KSN
The official count will come later this fall, but according to the Kansas Community College Association, schools with increases have seen enrollment increases of 2-3% to as much as 20.

Partnership between Sinclair, Omega CDC empowers Thurgood Marshall grads
Dayton Daily News
In Ohio, Sinclair Community Colleges says that by offering classes at Omega CDC’s facility, they remove barriers to students in West Dayton getting an education.

A new Illinois bill would transform how the state funds higher education
Northern Public Radio
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford has introduced a bill that would transform how the state funds higher education.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.