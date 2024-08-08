Headlines

Paying for pre-hire training
Work Shift
More companies realize they need to pay for the training of entry-level workers, with some now backing short-term programs at community colleges.

What’s behind the explosion of apprenticeships in early childhood education?
EdSurge
A decade ago, only a handful of states had registered apprenticeship programs in early childhood education. As of last year, 35 states had an apprenticeship program for child care and early childhood education, and another seven states were developing them.

Community college temporarily extending financial aid office hours
WMBD
On Monday, Illinois Central College began extending its financial aid office hours to better serve students amid application changes and delays.

