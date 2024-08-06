Chalkbeat
As governor of Minnesota, the former high school history teacher signed a free college tuition program for Minnesota families earning less than $80,000 a year.
NH Business Review
A partnership between the global defense contracting company and the New Hampshire two-year college will help the company develop much-needed IT and cybersecurity personnel who are trained initially at the college and then hired into full-time positions at BAE.
WGHP Greensboro
When major companies were considering moves to North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad, their teams met with local leaders who promised to help fill the positions those companies would create.
Forbes
Community colleges often face underinvestment compared to their university counterparts, and many need to build their capacity to teach effectively in emerging technology fields, which are subject to more uncertainty than established occupations. A national consortium formed by and for community colleges is set to meet that need for the AI workforce.
WXXV
Pearl River Community College has returned to Hancock County, Mississippi, which was part of its plan since 2005 when Hurricane Katrina flooded the local campus.