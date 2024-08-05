The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Public News Service
The bachelor’s degree programs at these community and technical colleges have high retention and graduation rates, and have led to employment opportunities at high rates, as well.
College dual enrollment scaled back for Maryland high schoolers in Blueprint change: ‘It caused a lot of chaos’
Baltimore Sun
Some community colleges find new ways to offer program after state limits course offerings.
Fox 11 News
The Wisconsin college added an extra law enforcement recruit academy class to an already busy schedule. A group of nearly 30 officers graduated from the 720-hour program last week.
USA Today
Following a shark attack in June at the Florida beach she was visiting, maternity nurse Delane Quinnelly’s mind raced to a course she had taken last year at Coastal Alabama Community College called “Stop the Bleed,” where the instructor had trained students in how to use tourniquets in emergency situations.