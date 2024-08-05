Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff August 5, 2024    Print

Washington community, technical colleges work to meet rural career needs
Public News Service
The bachelor’s degree programs at these community and technical colleges have high retention and graduation rates, and have led to employment opportunities at high rates, as well.

College dual enrollment scaled back for Maryland high schoolers in Blueprint change: ‘It caused a lot of chaos’
Baltimore Sun
Some community colleges find new ways to offer program after state limits course offerings.

Fox Valley Technical College adds extra recruit academy to ease police staffing shortages
Fox 11 News
The Wisconsin college added an extra law enforcement recruit academy class to an already busy schedule. A group of nearly 30 officers graduated from the 720-hour program last week.

Red flags: Beachgoers saved one Florida shark attack victim. Then came a second attack
USA Today
Following a shark attack in June at the Florida beach she was visiting, maternity nurse Delane Quinnelly’s mind raced to a course she had taken last year at Coastal Alabama Community College called “Stop the Bleed,” where the instructor had trained students in how to use tourniquets in emergency situations.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.