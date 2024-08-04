The 74
A growing body of research suggests that changing the semester structure gives students “more flexibility and more continuous on-ramps.”
Orange County Register
The Rancho Santiago Community College District has seen an increase in enrollment in its two colleges – Santa Ana College and Santiago Canyon College – in each of the past three years, and district officials credit the increase to its strategy of targeting specific demographic segments and having initiatives in place to ensure the growth continues to trend upward.
WBZ News Radio
Bunker Hill Community College President Pam Eddinger expects to see double-digit enrollment increases as a result of the state’s $117 million MassEducate program, which will pay for students to attend any of the 15 community colleges in Massachusetts.
West Virginia MetroNews
BridgeValley Community and Technical College President Casey Sacks say ongoing problems with the FAFSA continue to impact students this coming school year — but there’s been a positive trend in enrollment.
Arizona Republic
Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, currently a U.S. representative, toured Pima Community College’s new advanced manufacturing facility on Friday and highlighted the need for training programs to help address technological job displacement.