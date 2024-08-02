Headlines

August 1, 2024

Maine community college grads now guaranteed admission at state universities
Maine Morning Star
Community college students don’t have to apply, pay fees, or send transcripts to the university to initiate the transfer if they participate in this new program, launching this fall.

Calhoun honors U.S. Colored Troop Soldier with new headstone
FOX 54
Calhoun Community College and local leaders honored Private Hiram Matthews, a U.S. Colored Troop soldier buried on the Alabama college’s campus.

New OU, OCC pilot to allow community college students to live on campus
Detroit News
In Michigan, Oakland University and Oakland Community College are teaming up on a new initiative that will allow community college students to live on campus starting with the fall semester.

