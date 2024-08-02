Maine Morning Star
Community college students don’t have to apply, pay fees, or send transcripts to the university to initiate the transfer if they participate in this new program, launching this fall.
Calhoun Community College and local leaders honored Private Hiram Matthews, a U.S. Colored Troop soldier buried on the Alabama college’s campus.
In Michigan, Oakland University and Oakland Community College are teaming up on a new initiative that will allow community college students to live on campus starting with the fall semester.